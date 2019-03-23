New Zealand's PM receives UAE delegation

By Wam

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, on Friday received a delegation from the UAE, headed by Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi.

The delegation arrived in New Zealand to express the UAE’s solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack at a mosque in Christchurch.

The reception was attended by Saleh Ahmed Al Zareem Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to New Zealand and Maqsoud Kruse, Executive Director of Hedayah.

Dr. Al-Nuaimi, the head of the delegation, conveyed the condolences of the leadership and the people of the UAE to the New Zealand government and people, praising the efforts of the government headed by Ardern since the terrorist attack last Friday.