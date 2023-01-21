OIC Secretary-General Condemns the Burning of a Copy of the Holy Quran in Stockholm, Sweden

By Emirates247

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, condemns in the strongest terms the vile act of burning the holy Quran by far-right activists, today, 21st January 2023, in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, and with the permission of the Swedish authorities.

The OIC Secretary-General warns that this provocative action which has been committed repeatedly by far right extremists targets Muslims, insults their sacred values, and serves as further example of the alarming level reached by Islamophobia, hate, intolerance, and xenophobia.

The OIC Secretary-General urges the Swedish authorities to take necessary measures against the perpetrators of this hate crime. He calls for increased international efforts to prevent re-occurrence of such acts and for solidarity to fight Islamophobia.



