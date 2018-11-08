Oldest known animal drawing found in remote Indonesian cave

By AP

Scientists have found the oldest known example of an animal drawing: a red silhouette of a bull-like beast on the wall of a remote Indonesian cave.

The sketch is at least 40,000 years old, slightly older than similar animal paintings found in famous caves in Europe.

Until a few years ago, experts believed Europe was where our ancestors started drawing animals and other figures.

But the age of the drawing - along with previous discoveries in Southeast Asia - suggest that figurative drawing appeared in both Asia and Europe about the same time.

The researchers also analyzed hand stencils and paintings of human scenes from the caves on the island of Borneo.

Their findings were reported Wednesday in the journal Nature.