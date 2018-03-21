One dead as Houthi militias hit ambulance

The Iranian-backed Houthi militias blew up an ambulance in Al Khokha, Yemen, killing one crew member and injuring three others.

A medical source said the militias targeted the ambulance while it was carrying injured people on the Khokha-Mocha highway. The source added that the UAE Armed Forces, working as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, rescued the victims and cleared the area.

"The Iranian-backed Houthi targeting of a civilian ambulance is a clear violation of all international norms. It shows their barbaric treatment of the Yemeni people," the source added.