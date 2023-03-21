Over $7.5 billion raised to support Türkiye, Syria after quakes at EU donors' conference

By WAM

An EU donors conference on Monday raised over €7 billion ($7.5 billion) to support Türkiye and Syria in the aftermath of last month's powerful earthquakes, Türkiye news agency (Anadolu) reported on Monday.

"The total pledges amount to €7 billion," Swedish Premier Ulf Kristersson announced at the end of the Together for the People in Türkiye and Syria International Donors' Conference.

Kristersson said the fundraiser had "reached its goal" to provide relief, recovery, and rehabilitation after the devastating natural disaster.

The event was co-hosted by the European Commission and the Swedish government, which assumed the turning presidency of the Council of the EU on 1 January.

On 6th February, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck southern and southeastern Türkiye, claiming the lives of over 50,000 people.

In neighbouring Syria, at least 4,500 people were killed and more than 8,700 injured.

