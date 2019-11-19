Plastic utensils could be poisonous

By Bang

Plastic kitchen utensils could damage your liver or thyroid.

Scientists have said plastic items like spoons, whisks and spatulas produce harmful toxic byproducts - known as oligomers - which can find their way into food when used at high temperatures, and they could be poisonous.

Researchers at the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) have warned people using the utensils in cooking, especially at high temperatures.

The independent group - which advises the government on food, chemical and product safety - used information from a 2016 to 2017 study to see how PA oligamers from plastic items get into food, and how it affects health.