President of South Korea arrives in UAE in state visit

By WAM

President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of South Korea, today arrived in the UAE in a state visit that will continue for several days, and will start on Sunday.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight, the South Korean President was received by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and head of honorary mission accompanying Suk Yeol; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, and Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea.

Earlier, Emirati fighter jets accompanied the plane carrying the Korean president as it entered the UAE's airspace to greet and welcome the country's guest.

