President of South Korea leaves the UAE

By Emirates247

His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea, has left the UAE today after a state visit to the country that lasted several days.

HE President Yoon Suk Yeol was seen off by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; and His Excellency Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea.

