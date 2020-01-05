Psychic makes 2020 predictions

By Bang

A psychic who foresaw the Notre Dame fire has made his predictions for 2020.

For his 2019 predictions, Nicholas Aujula - who claims he has experienced visions since he was child - saw a fire at a historical church and a scandal involving a public figure named Justin, which came true after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was involved in a racism storm.

Nicholas claims that 2020 could be a significant year for a number of female celebrities.

He said: "I've had visions of Paris Hilton announcing she is having a baby, a scandal around Lindsay Lohan and Jennifer Aniston starting a significant new relationship."

On a darker note, Nicholas suggests the year could result in the death of a young female singer.

He said: "I've also suddenly become very aware of Amy Winehouse, so I wonder if there will be another death of a young female singer in the headlines, perhaps of something surrounding alcohol and addiction."

Nicholas also has bad news for Donald Trump, suggesting he will be defeated in November's Presidential Election.

He commented: "I feel Trump will be defeated, although he won't go quietly."