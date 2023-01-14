Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for Public Works, Housing and Water Resources of Mozambique

By WAM

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Cecilia Chamutota, Deputy Minister for Public Works, Housing and Water Resources of the Republic of Mozambique at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and explore opportunities for cooperation and joint projects.

The meeting follows the October 2022 state visit to the UAE by Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, where the two countries signed a series of agreements across a range of sectors.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan praised the strength of relations between the two countries and underscored the UAE's keenness to enhance bilateral ties and partnerships and build on them, and coordinate efforts to serve the peoples of the two countries.

For her part, Chamutota emphasised the strong relations between the two countries and the constructive cooperation at all levels, indicating that there are many opportunities to enhance efforts in various fields.

