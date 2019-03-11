Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS Board of Trustees in London

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the American University of Sharjah, AUS, chaired on Sunday morning in London, the meeting of the AUS Board of Trustees.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the University's latest developments, academic programmes, and its operating budget for 2020.

The Board of Trustees also reviewed the latest achievements of the AUS graduates, highlighting their latest studies and research fields during the current academic year.

During the meeting, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad thanked all the members of the University's Board of Trustees for their distinguished support and role which contribute in advancing the University's progress.

The members of the Board of Trustees praised the achievements of the University, highlighting the importance of its strategy and plans which seek to enhance the distinguished AUS academic career.

Professor Kevin Mitchell, Acting Chancellor at AUS lauded His Highness' efforts and extraordinary commitment to building a unique academic community that has attracted students and professors from different cultures around the world.