Sharjah Ruler visits Emirate’s pavilion in Paris Book Fair

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the importance of transmitting the original Arab and Islamic culture to different countries of the world through various international cultural forums which constitute gatherings for world cultural at which the Arabic culture is highlighted through historical books, novels, stories, music and others.

This came during His Highness’ visit to the pavilion of the Emirate of Sharjah represented by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), participating in the 39th Paris International Book Fair.

On arrival at the venue, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was welcomed by Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority; Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Executive Director of the Emirates News Agency (WAM); Mohammed Ismail Al Sahlawi, chargé d'affaires of UAE Embassy to France; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB); Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY); several newspapers chief editors and representatives of local and international media.

During his visit, His Highness discussed important cultural issues with many publishers, writers and media personalities. He stressed that the development of culture is not limited to reading only, but also covers all methods of receiving such as lectures, schools and universities in addition to the arts, theatre and other cultural tools.

He pointed out that the drama works he writes reflect a true reality, conveying historical events and touching on the issues of the Arab and Islamic worlds, and the challenges they face, without distortion of facts or falsification.

His Highness toured a number of pavilions of the Arab countries participating in the Fair, where he stopped at the pavilion of the Sultanate of Oman, the distinguished guest of the year at the Paris International Book Fair, praising the cultural renaissance of Oman with the support of Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed, Sultan of Oman. He was amazed by the distinguished literary and heritage output that contributes to the distinctive cultural exchange and the transfer of Arab culture and cultural image to the different countries of the world.

His Highness also referred to his work on the publication of a book dealing with the historical aspect of the Sultanate of Oman, which he started working on when he learned of the selection of Oman as a distinguished guest of this year’s edition of the Fair, pointing out that he is planning to release the book at the Muscat International Book Fair.

During his tour of the pavilion of the Sultanate of Oman, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed by Dr. Abdul Mun'em bin Mansour Al Hassani, Omani Minister of Information and Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Chairman of Public Authority for Radio and Television in Oman, about the most prominent literary publications displayed at the pavilion, and listened to an explanation about these publications, exhibitions and accompanying events.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also toured the pavilion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he listened to an explanation by Dr. Khaled Al Anqari, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to France, on the most prominent new cultural publications showcased at the Kingdom's pavilion, as well as the kingdom’s most prominent events.

He also visited the pavilion of Kuwait where Sami Al Sulaiman, Kuwaiti Ambassador to France detailed His Highness about the cultural and literary exhibits.

His Highness’ visit also included a number of pavilions of Arab countries and participating institutions where he familiarised himself with their cultural efforts and cultural highlights.