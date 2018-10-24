 Stampede at railroad station kills 2, injures 17 in India - Emirates24|7

Stampede at railroad station kills 2, injures 17 in India

A state official says at least two people have been killed and another 17 injured in a stampede as people crowded a foot overpass bridge at a railroad station in eastern India.

The crush occurred on Tuesday with a large number of people travelling during a Hindu festive season and rushing to catch trains at the station in Kolkata, the West Bengal state capital.

Mamta Banerje, the top elected official of West Bengal state, in a tweet confirmed the incident, which happened four days after a train ran over and killed 60 people on railroad tracks while watching a religious festival in northern India.

Deadly stampedes are fairly common during indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with few safety or crowd control measures.

