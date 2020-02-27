Trump says US can avoid major epidemic as virus spreads

By AFP

President Donald Trump said it wasn't inevitable that the novel coronavirus would continue to spread across the US, contradicting senior health officials in his own administration.

"I don't think it's inevitable. I think that there's a chance that it could get worse, a chance it could get fairly substantially worse, but nothing's inevitable," he said.

Trump's remarks came a day after Nancy Messonier, a senior official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency expected to see "community spread" in the US.

"It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen," she said.





Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.