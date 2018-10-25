Typhoon causes injuries, damage in Marianas

By AP

Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marina Islands’ delegate to U.S. Congress, says the territory will need significant help to recover from Super Typhoon Yutu.

In a telephone interview with The Associated Press from Saipan on Thursday local time, Sablan said he has heard reports of injuries and that people are waiting at the island’s hospital to be treated.

He could not provide further details or official estimates of casualties.

Sablan says the entire island sustained damage, but there are areas that are worse than others.

He says colleagues in Congress have reached out to offer help and expects there will be a presidential disaster declaration put in place.

The National Weather Service says satellite-based estimates showed 180 mph (290 kph) winds near the center of the storm, which passed directly over the Northern Marianas early Thursday.