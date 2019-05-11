UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Italy

By Wam

Omar Obaid Mohamed Al Shamsi has presented his credentials as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Italy, to Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The Italian president wished the UAE diplomat full success in carrying out his duties, assuring him of the full support of the Italian presidency and government.

He hailed the great strides made by the UAE over the past years across all fields thanks to the prudent policy adopted by the country's leadership, wishing the UAE people greater progress, development and prosperity.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Mattarella, as well as their wishes of progress and prosperity to the people and leadership of Italy.

He underscored the outstanding ties between the two countries, saying the UAE government is looking forward to advancing bilateral relations to a greater level.