UAE and Kazakh Presidents discuss bilateral relations

By WAM

ABU DHABI, 17th January, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, have discussed the cooperation between their countries and ways of developing them in various fields to serve their mutual interests. They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern.

At the beginning of the meeting, which took place today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit of the Kazakh President, and wished him a happy and success-filled new year, and further growth, stability and prosperity for his country. The UAE President also said that he is looking forward to seeing the visit further boost their bilateral cooperation and relations.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan and opportunities to diversify them in various areas across investment, trade, development, renewable energy and other fields that contribute to serving the common interests of their countries and peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Tokayev also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

The meeting touched on the importance of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) as a global platform that contributes to driving climate action and efforts to accelerate the pace of sustainable development globally.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that strong UAE-Kazakhstan relations, which span over 30 years, have grown especially strong because they had been built on mutual understanding since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992. His Highness indicated that the agreement that was signed in October 2021 to establish a long-term strategic partnership between the two countries represents an essential and major stride in the development of their bilateral relations in the coming years, especially as both countries offer great opportunities in the fields of energy, trade, space, technology, tourism and others.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed underscored their fruitful cooperation in renewable energy, as the two countries signed agreements in this field in 2021, valued at around US$6 billion, in addition to their plans to achieve carbon neutrality in the UAE by 2050 and in Kazakhstan by 2060.

His Highness said he is looking forward to seeing Kazakhstan actively participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which the UAE is set to host later this year.

The UAE President affirmed that the two countries share an approach in their call for peace and stability in the world and efforts to resolve problems and crises, regardless of their difficulty, through dialogue and diplomatic means, in addition to promoting the values of cooperation and brotherhood among the peoples of the world to create a better tomorrow for future generations.

For his part, President Tokayev thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the warm welcome, stressing that the outcomes of his visit to the UAE will serve as a strong impetus for the development of relations between their countries.

He noted that the UAE is a key strategic partner for Kazakhstan in the Middle East and the Arab world, and has supported Kazakhstan since its independence, and that the Kazakh people will not forget this support, especially the UAE's role in establishing the new capital of Kazakhstan, which is a symbol of sincere friendship between the two countries.

Tokayev said, “Last year, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and during this period, our relations became more deep-rooted and grew to new levels.”

He added that there exists a constructive partnership and strong political dialogue between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and that this visit is very important for his country and that new projects to be launched in the future will be in the interest of both countries.

Around the end of the meeting, the two leaders affirmed their countries' keenness to develop their relations, especially in the economic, trade, investment, tourism, energy areas and other areas of cooperation that serve the common interests of their countries and peoples. They also stressed the importance of supporting peace initiatives and boosting stability and security in the region and the world, in addition to promoting the principles of tolerance, dialogue and coexistence among peoples of the world.

During their meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Tokayev witnessed the announcement of a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements between the UAE and Kazakhstan that aim to develop their cooperation and relations.

The agreements and MoUs included an MoU between the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE and the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan; a joint declaration between the UAE and Kazakhstan governments regarding the establishment of strategic investment projects; an MoU on air transport between the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority and the Civil Aviation Committee at Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development; and an MoU between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Institute of Diplomacy of the Academy of Public Administration in Kazakhstan.

They also included an agreement between the UAE National Archives & Library and the Archive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on developing cooperation in the field of archiving; a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund on the one hand, and Masdar, regarding the implementation of renewable energy projects; an agreement between Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund and Masdar; an agreement between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group regarding the implementation of projects in the field of logistics and marine infrastructure; and a strategic partnership agreement between Abu Dhabi Ports Group and Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas.

At the end of his visit, President Tokayev wrote a note in the guest book, in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome he received, and his wishes for further development in the relations between the two countries in the coming period.

His Highness the UAE President held a banquet in honour of the Kazakh President.

The meeting and banquet were attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, along with a number of senior UAE officials.

The delegation accompanying President Tokayev also attended the meeting and banquet.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.