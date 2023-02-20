UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syria, Türkiye

By WAM

The United Arab Emirates continues to transport relief aid to those impacted by the recent earthquake in both Syria and Türkiye for the eleventh day in a row, as part of Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’.

A total of 76 cargo planes delivering 2,535 tonnes of relief products have flown to Syria, while 42 planes carrying 840 tonnes of aid have arrived in Türkiye, bringing to 118 the total number of flights carrying 3,375 tonnes of food, medical supplies, and shelter tents, as part of the operation to date.

Using top-notch search and rescue tools and gear, the UAE search and rescue teams are moving forward with their mission to save people trapped beneath the wreckage.

