UAE Council for Fatwa calls for relief aid to quake-affected people in Syria, Türkiye

By WAM

The UAE Council for Fatwa has called for urgent relief aid to support people affected by the massive earthquake that jolted parts of Türkiye and Syria.

The move is part of the UAE's efforts to support the Syrian and Turkish peoples and aligns with the "Bridges of Goodness" campaign, which was launched by the Emirates Red Crescent in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Community Development.

In a statement on Friday, the Council said, "Based on the noble values, our Islamic principles, and the Emirati efforts in supporting humanitarian work, the Council urges everyone to expedite the provision of relief aid to those affected by the earthquake to help alleviate their suffering and mitigate the repercussions of this disaster."

The Council highlighted the need to channel the donations through official entities under the auspices and supervision of the country to ensure that it reaches the eligible beneficiaries.

It also lauded the kind and noble stances of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for announcing the "Gallant Knight / 2" and a direct air bridge to provide humanitarian aid to those affected.

The Council also valued the efforts of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior, and other supporting parties in rescue operations.

