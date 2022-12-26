UAE delegation visits Central American countries

By WAM

The governments of the UAE and Costa Rica held a series of meetings to discuss their cooperation in government modernisation, as well as in exchanging expertise in relevant areas.

The meetings took place during the visit of an official Emirati delegation to Costa Rica and other Central American countries.

The delegation included Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange and Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, and a team from the Government Experience Exchange Programme of the UAE Government.

The Emirati delegation met with Marlon Navarro Alvarez Vice Minister of National Planning and Economic Policy at Government of the Republic of Costa Rica, and Saskia Rodríguez Steichen, Director of International Cooperation at the Ministry of National Planning and Economic Policy, to discuss various areas of cooperation in government work between the two countries, as well as ways of expanding partnerships in government development and modernisation for the coming period.

The delegation also met with Rawdha Mohammed Alotaiba, UAE Ambassador to Costa Rica, to discuss ways of strengthening the relations between the UAE and Costa Rica.

Lootah stressed that the UAE Government, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, supports the positive partnerships to promote the UAE’s model of government action.

The visit of the UAE Government delegation to Central American countries, most notably Costa Rica, comes under the framework of the country’s knowledge exchange programme with other governments.

It focusses on increasing the efficiency of government work systems, by adopting the best practices and innovative solutions and launching strategic initiatives and projects to raise performance levels and ensure readiness for the future, he said.

Joint teams from the two countries held a series of meetings and field visits to raise the capacities of some 400 employees, he added.

He highlighted their deep-rooted relations and noted the directives of the UAE’s leadership to promote joint action in government modernisation.

