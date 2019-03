By Wam

The UAE Ambassy in Bucharest hosted a reception in Bucharest Thursday in honour of the Romanian mission taking part in the Special Olympics World Games, to be held in Abu Dhabi on 14-21 March 2019.

Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Romania and Mahra Ali Al Shaya, an official at the Embassy, welcomed the Romanian athletes and the accompanying delegation and wished them luck as they prepare to compete in the Games.