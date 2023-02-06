UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims

By WAM

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of condolences to President Bashar al-Assad of Syria and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye over the victims of an earthquake in their countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sympathy and prayer for the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched similar cables to the two presidents.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.