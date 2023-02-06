UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor-General of New Zealand, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched similar messages to New Zealand's Governor-General and to the country's Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.