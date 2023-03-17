UAE leaders congratulate President of Ireland on National Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Michael D. Higgins of Ireland on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 17th March.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to President Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on the occasion.

