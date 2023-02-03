UAE President meets with President of Belarus

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has discussed with Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, the UAE-Belarus bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

At the beginning of the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed President Lukashenko, who is on a work visit to the UAE, and wished further growth and prosperity for Belarus and its people.

For his part, the Belarusian President thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the warm welcome, stressing his country's keenness on strengthening its relations with the UAE.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; along with the delegation accompanying the Belarusian President.

