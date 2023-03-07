UAE President, Polish counterpart review enhancing bilateral relations

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today at Qasr Al Shati Palace, received Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed President Duda and his accompanying delegation, expressing his hopes that his visit would constitute an impetus to the two countries' relations.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them across all domains, and exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They reviewed various aspects of cooperation, stressing their joint keenness to expand economic, trade and development ties between them, especially in vital fields and sectors such as food security, renewable energy, advanced technology, agriculture, transport, tourism, space and others.

They also reviewed the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions.

For his part, President Duda highlighted his country's keenness to enhance its relations with the UAE in various fields, noting their positive development during the last period.

He also thanked President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for supporting Poland in hosting Ukrainian refugees.

During the meeting, two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were announced between the UAE and Poland, with the first MoU signed in the field of energy, and the second on the exchange of experiences in the field of artificial intelligence and digital economy.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

Also attending the meeting were Marcin Przydacz, Polish Under-Secretary of State, Head of the International Policy Bureau; Jacek Siewiera, Head of National Security Bureau of Poland; and Jakub Sławek, Ambassador of Poland to the UAE.

