UAE President, President of Republic of Congo review bilateral ties

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received at Qasr Al Shati Palace, Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed President Felix Tshisekedi, who is attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as part of his visit to the UAE, and reviewed with him bilateral relations and opportunities of enhancing them in various domains, wishing him and his country progress and prosperity,

The two sides affirmed their mutual keenness to strengthen economic and development ties, in addition to capitalising on opportunities that serve the benefit of their friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Hazza Mohammed Al Qahtani, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

