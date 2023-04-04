UAE President receives phone call from Israel's Prime Minister

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in a manner that serves common interests.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s ongoing commitment to bilateral relations with Israel, describing its cooperation as a strategic approach to peace and development, which is an aspiration for the entire region. His Highness also confirmed the UAE’s willingness to augment efforts to further develop this promising relationship.

His Highness indicated that the Abraham Accords provides an effective framework to further foster bilateral cooperation, and emphasised the UAE’s continued effort to collaborate across multiple fields and sectors.

His Highness pointed to the countries' Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which entered into effect 1st April 2023, as well as the joint efforts on climate action, and working towards delivering a successful COP28 in the UAE later this year, as practical examples of what this growing relationship is achieving on a daily basis.

His Highness also reaffirmed that the UAE will work with Israel, fellow Arab nations, and international partners to avoid regional escalation and advance a path to peace and stability. His Highness reconfirmed that the UAE will support all positive action towards achieving these important goals.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.