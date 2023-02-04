UAE President receives phone call from President of Kazakhstan

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, during which they reviewed the prospects of furthering cooperation ties between the two countries in various fields that serve their mutual interests and strategic partnership.

The two leaders also addressed a number of issues of interest during the call.

President of Kazakhstan expressed his delight at the recent visit he paid to the UAE, during which he followed up on the vital joint projects between the two countries.

The two sides affirmed their keenness to develop the UAE-Kazakh relations, which have been steadily growing over the past three decades in various development, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields, and derived their strength from the common visions both nations have shared on ensuring sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples.

