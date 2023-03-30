UAE President receives Turkish leader’s congratulations on new leadership appointments in UAE and Abu Dhabi

By WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Turkiye, during which he congratulated His Highness on the new leadership appointments he issued in the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

President Erdoğan prayed to the Almighty Allah that these appointments would contribute to the country's development and progress, wishing the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.

He also expressed his wishes of success for the new leaders in serving their country and its people.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his thanks to the Turkish president for his congratulations and the sincere feelings he showed towards the UAE leadership and people, wishing Turkiye and its friendly people further progress and prosperity.

During the conversation, the two leaders also exchanged Ramadan greetings.

