UAE provides 200 orphans with food supplies in Northern Lebanon

By Wam

UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, has recently made a tour of Northern Lebanon, during which he checked on the living conditions of 200 orphans supported by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The ambassador provided the orphans, who are aided by the Lebanese Sanabel Nour Association, with food assistance and other life-saving winter assistance in the presence of the Secretary General of the Higher Emergency Relief Authority, Major General Mohammed Khair, whom he met along with a number of Lebanese officials at the start of his tour, during which he convened with the Governor of the North, Judge Ramzi Nahra.

The tour saw the distribution of 500 food rations in Tripoli.

The ambassador visited the Orthodox Christian Al Ber Association where he supervised the distribution of food supplies among the elderly in the presence of a number of Lebanese officials.

He also visited Al Quba Prison where he attended the release of 26 prisoners after paying their bails in coordination with the Governor Nahra, and other state departments concerned to ensure their reintegration into society.

"The visit falls in line with the UAE's humanitarian initiatives in the Year of Tolerance, which comes in continuation of the State's noble role to ensure the wellbeing of people who are the most cherished asset for any nation," said the ambassador, who received an honorary shield from the Governor of the North in appreciation of the country's efforts that provided hope for a large number of households in Lebanon.

The governor commended the substantial contributions made by the UAE, which he described among the forerunners in terms of the impact of and volume of global humanitarian assistance.