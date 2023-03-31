UAE sends urgent medical and food supplies to Afghanistan

By WAM

The UAE today sent a plane carrying 38 tonnes of urgent medical and food supplies to Afghanistan to meet the needs of thousands of Afghan families affected by earthquakes that recently struck northeastern Afghanistan.

The earthquakes resulted in numerous deaths and injuries and destroyed basic infrastructure.

The provision of these supplies is part of the UAE's enduring efforts to provide urgent relief to countries affected by natural disasters and enhance humanitarian support for vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly.

In this regard, the relief supplies will assist those affected by the earthquakes' impact, which has exacerbated the current humanitarian situation.

The UAE's humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan from 2021-2022 included the launch of a relief air bridge that sent 28 aircraft carrying 623 tonnes of medical and food supplies, benefiting approximately 1.1 million people, including 850,000 women and children. UAE relief also helped mitigate the impact of the earthquake that struck Khost in southeastern Afghanistan last June, wherein the UAE built a 1,000 square metre field hospital that includes 75 beds and receives 200 patients daily. Moreover, the UAE sent medical supplies, equipment, and teams specialised in treating injuries caused by natural disasters.

