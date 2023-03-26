UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

By E247

The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Denmark.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's permanent rejection of all practices aimed at destabilizing security in contravention of human and moral values and principles.

The Ministry stressed the need to respect religious symbols and to avoid incitement and polarization at a time when the world must work together to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence and reject hatred and extremism.

