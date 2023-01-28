UAE takes part in G20’s first Health Working Group meeting

By Emirates24/7

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) participated in G20 India’s first health working group session held in Thiruvananthapuram between 18th – 20th January 2023 respectively. The aim of the meeting was to discuss the priorities for the health track within G20 under the Indian presidency this year.

The Indian G20 presidency shared that during its presidency it will focus on the priorities of Health emergencies preparedness and response, strengthening cooperation in pharmaceutical sector with a focus on availability & access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures including, but not limited to, vaccine, therapeutics & diagnostics and digital health solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.

Led by Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services, MOHAP delegation expressed gratitude to India for inviting the country to be part of the health working group and acknowledged their willingness and support to work with India to achieve the desired outcomes for their priorities.

Al Serkal emphasized that the UAE's participation in the G20’s event reflects the country's commitment to playing a significant, effective, and influential role in international efforts aimed at addressing global health challenges.

He emphasized the need to improve coordination and collaboration to upgrade health systems and support sustainable development goals, particularly in the areas of providing safe and effective medical supplies, treatments, and vaccines and ensuring access to these resources for all communities around the globe.

During the meeting, MOHAP emphasized on the need for increased cooperation and coordination among nations to address global health crises, particularly pandemics, and put forward suggestions that prioritize collaboration in order to utilize resources effectively.

During a session on medical value travel, the delegation showcased the UAE's capabilities and accomplishments in this field of medical value travel and provided suggestions for enhancing “medical value travel” globally.

