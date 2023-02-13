UAE, Turkmenistan issue joint statement marking visit of Chairman of People’s Council of Turkmenistan to UAE

By WAM

The United Arab Emirates and Turkmenistan have issued a joint statement following the work visit of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan and National Leader of the Turkmen People, to the country, which took place on 11th and 12th February, 2023.

The full text of the joint statement is as follows:

"1. At the invitation of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan and National Leader of the Turkmen People, conducted a work visit to the UAE from 11 to 12 February 2023. During the visit, the two sides explored venues of strengthening bilateral and economic cooperation, including cooperation in the field of energy and renewable energy.

2. Both sides highlighted the importance of developing cooperation in the field of energy, and reaffirmed their support for joint activities and projects in the oil and gas sector, including investment activities. The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of renewable energy and to advance projects and initiatives in this regard.

3. The two sides agreed that oil and gas companies of the UAE will take an active part in the development of the next stages of the super-giant Galkynysh field in Turkmenistan. In this context, the two sides welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Energy Sector between the State-owned “Turkmengas” and ADNOC. Both sides underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two companies, in exploring potential energy projects in Turkmenistan, and the joint development of hydrocarbon resources with the subsequent marketing of products, as well the development of gas transportation infrastructures.

4. The two sides expressed their readiness to take the necessary measures to develop and strengthen scientific, technical and economic cooperation in the field of energy, and the supply and transportation of energy resources.

5. Both sides noted the importance of creating economic, legal and technical conditions for the development of the energy potential of Turkmenistan and the diversification of its energy supplies. In this context, the two sides stressed the importance of developing energy resources in a manner that positively contributes to the enhancement of energy security in their respective regions and beyond.

6. Taking into account the great potential of the two countries in the field of transportation and logistics, and the transit potential of the two countries, the two sides stressed the importance of developing cooperation in this field and multimodal transportation along the route between the Caspian Sea and the Middle East.

7. Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the hospitality and warm welcome, and on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, invited the President of the United Arab Emirates to visit Turkmenistan."

