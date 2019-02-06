UAE visit new page in history of dialogue between Christianity and Islam: Pope Francis

By Wam

His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, reflected on his Journey to the United Arab Emirates, at his General Audience on Wednesday.

The journey to the UAE "wrote a new page in the history of dialogue between Christianity and Islam," His Holiness the Pope said, affirming that the visit underlined the commitment to "promote peace in the world on the basis of human fraternity."

Pope Francis pointed to the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity, with His Eminence Dr. Ahmad el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, which the Pope said represents another step forward.

In this document, he said, "We affirmed the common vocation of all men and women to be brothers and sisters."

The two leaders also condemned "every form of violence, especially those clothed in religious motivations", and committed themselves "to spreading authentic values and peace throughout the world".

He encouraged people to read the Document "because it gives so much impetus to move forward in the dialogue on human fraternity".

The pontiff noted that there is "a strong temptation" in our day "to see a clash between Christian and Islamic civilisation, and to consider religions as a source of conflicts". He explained that the signing of the document was meant to be a "clear and decisive" sign that, "despite a diversity of cultures and traditions, the Christian world and the Islamic world appreciate and defend common values".