UN chief calls for worldwide commitment to transforming education

By WAM

NEW YORK, 25th January 2023 (WAM) -- The UN called for countries to deliver education systems “that can support equal societies, dynamic economies and the limitless dreams of every learner in the world.”

Commitments made last year at a landmark UN conference to transform education globally must be translated into action, Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday in his message to mark the International Day of Education, which is celebrated on 24th January every year. The theme for the International Day this year is “to invest in people, prioritise education”.

“Now is the time for all countries to translate their Summit commitments into concrete actions that create supportive and inclusive learning environments for all students,” said Guterres, as quoted by UN News Centre.

“Now is also the time to end all discriminatory laws and practices that hinder access to education,” he added.

Data from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) shows that some 244 million boys and girls are still out of school this year.

Additionally, 70 percent of 10-year-olds in low and middle-income countries are unable to read and understand a simple text.

Guterres recalled that at the Transforming Education Summit, held last September, countries gathered together to “reimagine education systems, so every learner accesses the knowledge and skills required to succeed.”

More than 130 nations committed to ensure that universal quality education becomes a central pillar of public policies and investments.

The Summit outcomes included a Call to Action on Educational Investment, as well as the establishment of the International Financing Facility for Education.

Several global initiatives were launched there, including mobilising support for education in crisis settings, girls’ education, transforming teaching, and ‘green’ education systems.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.