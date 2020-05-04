UN Chief supports Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for humanity on 14th May

By WAM

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has supported the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for humanity on Thursday, 14th May, following a similar gesture by Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders.

Guterres tweeted on Sunday, "In difficult times, we must stand together for peace, humanity & solidarity. I join His Holiness Pope Francis (@Pontifex) and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb in their support for the Prayer for Humanity this 14 May – a moment for reflection, hope, and faith."

Pope Francis and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb had already welcomed the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s initiative.

Earlier on Sunday, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity called on people all over the world to pray to God for an end to the COVID-19, pandemic, noting that the world is facing a great danger that threatens the lives of millions of people.

On Facebook, Dr. el-Tayeb said, "I welcome the noble humanitarian call made by the committee to invite people around the world to pray, supplicate for the good of all humanity and do good for the sake of Allah Almighty, in order to eliminate this pandemic from the entire world."

In turn, Pope Francis said, "Because prayer is a universal value, I welcome the committee's call to believers of all faiths to be spiritually united on 14th May, a day of prayer, fasting and charitable work, to pray to God to help humankind overcome the coronavirus pandemic," he added.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity invited believers of the world of all faiths to make Thursday, 14th May, "a day for fasting, prayers, and supplications for the good of all humanity."

The Committee said, "Each one, from wherever they are and according to the teachings of their religion, faith, or sect, should appeal to God to lift this pandemic off us and the entire world, to rescue us all from this adversity."

The Committee called on people to supplicate to God "to inspire scientists to find a cure that can turn back this disease, and to save the whole world from the health, economic, and human repercussions of this serious pandemic."

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity was established last year as a concrete response to the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

The Committee comprises a diverse set of international religious leaders, educational scholars and cultural leaders who were inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity, and are dedicated to sharing its message of mutual understanding and peace.

