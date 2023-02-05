World Government Summit 2023 bringing together 20 heads of state and government and more than 250 ministers

The World Government Summit 2023 will be held in Dubai from 13th to 15th February, under the slogan “Shaping Future Governments”.

The summit witnesses the participation of presidents, governments, ministers, officials, heads of international organisations and companies, thought leaders, global experts and prominent business leaders from the private sector.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit (WGS) Organisation affirmed that the World Government Summit reflects the wise vision of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During a press conference held by the World Government Summit Organisation at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, the World Government Summit announced its agenda, main themes and forums.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi said: “In its 2023 edition, the World Government Summit will witness the participation of 20 presidents, including Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye; Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union; Mario Abdo Benitez, President of the Republic of Paraguay; and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Al Gergawi pointed that this year’s edition will bring together more than 250 ministers, and more than 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and global experts around the world.

He added that more than 80 international, regional and governmental organisations will enrich the sessions and forums.

The sessions will witness the participation of Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum; Kristalina Georgieva the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala GCON the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation; Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the Director-General of the World Health Organisation; Ahmed Aboul Gheit , Arab League Secretary-General; Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group; Jasem Al-Budaiwi the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC); the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Managing Director and Executive Vice President.

In addition to a speech delivered by the Secretary-General of the United Nations and a speech from the President of the World Bank.

Also, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the International Labour Organisation, will be participating.

He added that the summit will host a number of international leaders in the private sector, such as Ray Dalio is Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates; Alan Schwartz, CEO of Guggenheim Partners; Hiroshi Mikitani the founder and CEO of Rakuten, Inc; and Christian Bruch the President and CEO of Siemens Energy.

Also, the summit will host a group of scientists such as the economist Esther Duflo and the chemist Dr. Roger Kornberg, Nobel Prize winners.

The agenda includes more than 220 sessions, where more than 300 speakers from thought leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the world will share visions and discuss ideas and strategies towards the future.

The Summit signed partnerships with more than 80 strategic, knowledge and media partners, and this year it issued 20 knowledge reports, in cooperation with the most important international research institutions.

The Summit will host a keynote and a dialogue entitled “Ras Al Khaimah... the past, the present and Future”, during which H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah will review the emirate’s vision, its most important experiences within the march of development in various sectors, and the prominent directions toward the future.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, will also deliver a speech in a key session within the World Government Summit.

The World Government Summit has become a platform for creating and implementing innovative, such as the Museum of the Future, which began as an idea at the 2014 edition of the summit.

More than 22 international forums, in addition to a number of first-time forums, such as the Future of Work Forum, the Future of Education Forum, the Experience Exchange Forum, and the Future by Design Global Forum.

The World Government Summit 2023 continues its various dialogues in vital sectors, through the ClimateTech Forum, the Food System Transformation Forum, the Global Health Forum, the SDGs in Action Forum, the Government Services Forum, the Women in Government Forum, the Industry and Advanced Technology Forum and the Future of Government Media Forum.

A number of forums, will be hosted in partnership with regional and international organisations, including the "Time 100" Gala, the Brilliant Minds Dialogue, the Agility in Government Forum, the Arab Public Administration Forum, and the GCC Best Practices Forum, in addition to the second edition of the Arab meeting for young Leaders.

During the summit, high-level ministerial meetings will be held, such as the meeting of Arab finance ministers in the presence of the President of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the meeting of Arab youth ministers in the presence of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

80 bilateral agreements and major meeting will be witnessed during this current edition of the summit, aiming to provide an opportunity for decision-makers from around the world to consolidate cooperation and exchange visions on future governments.

6 themes

The World Government Summit 2023 will host a set of interactive dialogue sessions within 6 main themes, including Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritising Learning and Work.

Forums and dialogue

The current edition of the World Government Summit hosts a number of international forums and dialogues aiming to discuss the most important global trends in various vital sectors that contributes to the development of the government work and future policies and strategies.

The forums are organised in partnership with a number of international organisations, technological institutions, leading companies and social institutions concerned with creating new solutions for the challenges facing the world.

World Government Summit Awards

As part of the current edition of the World Government Summit, 7 global awards will be presented in appreciation of government ministers, representatives of the private sector, innovators and creators for their exceptional contributions to building a better society for humanity.

The Awards include the Edge of Government Award; the Best Minister Award; the World Data Visualisation Prize; the M-Gov Award and Shaping Future Governments: Global Universities Challenge.

