Yas Waterworld earns Guinness World Record

By WAM

Yas Waterworld has succeeded in its attempt to grab the Guinness World Records title for ‘Most Nationalities in a Swimming Pool".

This came Following an initiative held by the World’s Leading Waterpark to celebrate the 'Year of Tolerance' on 12th April. The event kicked off in the presence of Guinness World Records representative as well as Farah Experiences and Yas Waterworld senior management, seeing 102 nationalities come together to represent their home countries and celebrate the values of co-existence and tolerance that the UAE has long embraced.

Speaking on the occasion, Leander De Wit, General Manager of Yas Waterworld, said, "It fills me with an immense amount of pride to be able to celebrate this milestone record in honour of the Year of Tolerance, which was made possible thanks to the coexistence of cultures and rich diversity that we are blessed to have in the UAE."

"On behalf of the entire team at Yas Waterworld, I’d like to express our gratitude to our beloved guests who joined us on this momentous day to help us achieve the record title of ‘Most Nationalities in a Swimming Pool’," he added.

Showcasing a deep sense of community, Yas Waterworld guests reveled in the celebratory atmosphere as they held their countries’ flags while standing in Amwaj Wave Pool to help take the waterpark to Guinness World Records fame.