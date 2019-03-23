By Bang

A 104-year-old woman was "arrested" for being an upstanding citizen.

As part of a charity scheme - where residents write down what they want most - at Stokeleigh Care Home in Bristol,

Anne Brokenbrow revealed her desire to be arrested even though she's never done anything wrong.

She wrote: "My wish is... to be arrested. I am 104 and I have never been on the wrong side of the law."

PC Stephen Harding put Anne - who has dementia - in handcuffs and took her for a drive with the officers.

Anne said: "I had a lovely day, it was interesting. Nothing like that ever happened to me before. They put the handcuffs on, I had the lot."

"What did it feel like being a criminal? Well, it will make me much more careful of what I say and do. But the police were very nice throughout."