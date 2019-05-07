8 trapped ducklings rescued from storm drain

By AP

Firefighters have rescued eight ducklings from a storm drain on the University of Connecticut campus.

The school says bystanders walking near the chemistry building called the fire department after noticing a mother duck and two ducklings crying outside the drain on Sunday evening.

The school says a firefighter attached to a safety rope used a ladder to reach six of the eight ducklings and bring them out.

Photos: AP

The other two had made their way down a drain pipe. Crews lured those two out using a cord attached to small dish filled with Rice Krispies.

The school says the duck family was reunited and has returned to a nearby lake.