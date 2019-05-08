A baby was born with two front teeth

By Bang

Nerissa Woodward, 18, was shocked to find out that her newborn daughter Emilia Harper Jaymes Bridge had two front bottom teeth.

The nursery practitioner, from Ancoats, Manchester, said: "I was incredibly shocked when I realised my little girl had been born with two teeth.

"As soon as I noticed them I sent my partner to go and get a midwife because I just couldn't believe it.

"It was only an hour after she'd arrived that I spotted the teeth when I went to feed her.

"The medical team said it's extremely rare for babies to be born with teeth and it was strange.

"They hadn't seen it before, but knew there was a small chance it could happen."

It is estimated that just one in every 2,000 babies are born with natal teeth.