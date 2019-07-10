A company wants to pay a person £5,000 to eat unhealthy food for one month

By Bang

Vitamin brand Feel is willing to pay a huge sum for someone to keep eating "beige food" such as white bread, eggs, pasta, chicken and rice for a month while also taking their vitamins.

Successful applicants will have their vitamin levels tested before and after they spend a month trying out the diet alongside the one-a-day vitamin to see they're any healthier.

Feel co-founder Boris Hodakel said: "We in no way want to encourage people to use our multivitamin as a substitute for a healthy diet, the purpose of this study is to test the effectiveness of our product, outside of a lab or controlled environment, where results don't reflect reality.

"We want average members of the public to eat a version of the modern Western diet - under the watchful eye of a doctor and nutritionist, to see whether Feel is as good as we think it is, in the real world."