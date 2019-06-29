A man has won a vote to keep two lions in his back garden

By Bang

Reece Oliver has been granted permission from Nottinghamshire council to keep the animals - which he rescued from a circus in Eastern Europe - in an enclosure in his garden, despite 14 neighbours complaining.

Oliver already had a pet puma he'd rescued from the illegal pet trade in Lincolnshire and kept in an enclosure under four meters high with electric wiring.

Oliver told ITV News: "There are nine cameras in the facility as well as a double door entry to enter the enclosure.

"At night we lock him in for the night but he has an outdoor and indoor section so everything remains safe and we also have laser beams which will be activated at night incase anyone comes at night.

"Everything is at maximum safety for the public and for the cat."