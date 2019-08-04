A man wanted by the police didn't like his mugshot so sent in a selfie

By Bang

Stephen Murphy, 33, wasn't impressed by the image law enforcement were using to try and track him down and so decided to send his local Lincolnshire newspaper in a more flattering photo after they ran a story about police attempting to find him.

The alleged criminal told The Lincolnshire Reporter that if police wanted to catch him they should: "Get my name right".

He said: "And if you get my name right and don't put the worst picture of me on, when I've been up for three days in Boston cop shop, you might be able to find me. Post this, it's better for you."

Murphy is wanted by police after it was claimed he caused criminal damage in Boston on May 8.