A man who identifies as being from 1820 only wears historical clothes

By Bang

Zack Pinsent, 25, started dressing as a gentleman from the Regency era when he was 14 after he "symbolically" burned his only pair of denim jeans at a bonfire - however, decided to shun modern clothing entirely when he went to college as he claims its only way he feels comfortable in the 21st century.

He said: "At 14 I made the symbolic decision to burn my only pair of jeans in a bonfire; it was a real turning point.

"On non-school uniform days I would dress in three-piece suits, but when I got to sixth form I started to dress in historical clothing every single day.

"I was quite surprised that in the leaver's book I was voted as the best dressed. People weren't necessarily saying that to my face but it was clear that there was an undercurrent of respect.

"It's hard for men, we can't show exuberance but I love what I do and I'm only doing it for my own enjoyment."