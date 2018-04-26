A monkey took revenge on a taunting tourist

A monkey chased down the man who pushed it off of a railing, causing the man harm to his face and body.

An unnamed man was filmed by tourists at the Xitian Temple in Dehua County, East China's Fujian Province, as he taunted the unsuspecting animal sitting on a metal post next to a body of water, before he creeped up and pushed the monkey from his position.

But whilst he assumed his cruel joke went unnoticed, the monkey soon retaliated and chased the man into the temple whilst onlookers laughed at the spectacle.

A temple employee who watched the scene said:

"The monkeys scratched the tourist there were other people inside, and they helped drive the monkeys away."

The animal was then joined by fellow monkeys who rushed to attack the man before people managed to chase the group away.

The man was left with injuries to his face and body and shared them on his social media.