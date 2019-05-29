A mother has been mocked for the name she picked for her baby girl

By Bang

The mum - known only as Stephanie - told her friends she wanted to chose the name Karen for her baby but had no idea that the name was internet jokes.

Her cousin shared on a post on Reddit: "When Stephanie was out of the room, everyone was immediately like, 'OMG that poor kid', and 'Why would she pick Karen of all names?'

"I was uncomfortable about this conversation, given that everyone had been so positive about the name to her face. I thought more about it over the next couple of days and just felt really weird about the whole thing. The name is really loaded, to the point it could be detrimental to the baby, and she had no idea of the connotations to make an informed decision.