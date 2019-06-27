A mum was sent an £800 bill after staying with an old family friend

By Bang

A shocked mother of two revealed that a pal who invited her to stay in their home in Southern Italy for five nights demanded a huge accommodation fee after their holiday, plus an additional cost for food they'd eaten while there.

She explained on Mumsnet: "Old friend and godmother to my daughters, we arranged in January to visit her and her hubby who live in Southern Italy with our two children.

"We are staying for five nights. We spoke today to make final arrangements and she has asked us to pay her £800 plus food for the stay.

"I'm shocked and deeply upset as it seems so callous and commercial, not the visit to friends we had expected, plus we can't really afford it."